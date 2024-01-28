Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a unit of Saudi wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), has signed partnership agreements with Sinad Holdings and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development on the sidelines of the recently held Makkah Halal Forum 2024 in the Saudi city.

With these deals, Sinad Holdings and its subsidiaries will leverage HPDC strategic advisory expertise to expand market reach, fostering tailored insights to regulations. This comes as part of its efforts to drive growth across local and global halal ecosystems.

Held in Makkah for the first time, the forum acted as a comprehensive platform to showcase the world’s finest Halal services and brings together local and global experts to participate in a series of workshops, discussion panels and networking sessions.

As a main sponsor of the Forum, HPDC played a significant role in delivering a collaborative experience that presented best practices and innovatative business models in the Halal industry.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the Forum, Fahad S. Al Nuhait, CEO of Halal Products Development Company, signed the Sinad Holding Agreement with Mr. Abdullah Alhowaish, Managing Director of the company, and the board of directors. He signed the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development agreement with Mr. Yousef Khalawi, Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

The agreement with Sinad Holdings and its subsidiaries will leverage HPDC strategic advisory expertise to expand market reach, fostering tailored insights to regulations, and cross-industry experience to advance both local and regional Halal ecosystems, with targeted efforts to fill the gaps in supply chains and value-added chains.

The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development agreement aims to strengthen the global halal industry ecosystem, facilitate the export of Saudi companies' halal products worldwide, exchange knowledge and information, and promote innovations.

This agreement will increase growth and awareness in the halal industry, and will provide opportunities for HPDC’s partners to expand and enhance operations through specialised investment.

