Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has announced the successful ground breaking of the Bridge of the Mangoky River in Madagascar, an island country lying off the southeastern coast of Africa.

A vital link, the bridge will connect the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, which are home to some of the country's most important agricultural and tourism assets. Moreover, it will also reduce the travel time and improve transportation links between these two regions, said the statement from SDF.

The bridge will also play a key role in enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers by making it faster and easier for them to get their produce to market. Among other major benefits, it will support the growth of the tourism sector by enhancing accessibility to the many attractions these regions offer, it added.

SFD General Manager for Africa Operations Mohammed Alshammari, laid the foundation stone today (August 19) to kick off the construction of the new Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar in presence of the President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina.

High-level officials including Prime Minister Christian Ntsay, the Minister of Public Works Colonel Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja Livah, attended the ground breaking ceremony.

The Mangoky Bridge will be funded through a collaboration of entities, all of which share a vision of sustainable development for the world.

The SFD has contributed $20 million to the project, which is part of a larger collective contribution from various donors.

In its entirety, the contribution made represents a critical advancement of the nation's infrastructure, and will help to boost economic growth and improve the lives of millions of people in southwestern Madagascar, it added.

