Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) sees Japan as a ‘key market’ and continues to seek new opportunities there, the head of Asia-Pacific investments for the fund told Nikkei Asia in an interview.

Abdulla Ali al-Kuwari, the head of QIA Advisory for Asia Pacific, said QIA "has more than doubled its investments in Japan" since 2021, when it opened a Singapore office as a base for expanding in Asia.

"It's a key market for us," al-Kuwari said about Japan. "I have been spending a lot of time there, and I'm going to spend a lot of time there."

He declined to give specific figures for investment targets, the report said.

Al-Kuwari said QIA has a dedicated team for Japan that it is expanding. He said that the fund is "agnostic" when it comes to the size of individual investments.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com