Riyadh – Riyadh Development Company was appointed as the developer of a real estate investment Fund exceeding SAR 2.10 billion managed by ANB Capital.

The infrastructure development agreement for a real estate investment Fund was signed on 10 October 2024 for four years, according to a bourse disclosure.

The project will be implemented on a land of 1.80 million square metres east of Riyadh, leveraging the company’s expertise and track record in developing infrastructure projects.

In August, the Tadawul-listed firm rolled out a deal to establish a joint-stock company at SAR 1.52 billion.

