Badael, a PIF company, has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility at Modon (Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technologies Zones)- Asfan in Jeddah.

The new manufacturing site consists of an extensive nicotine powder mixing facility, an R&D lab, a dedicated test line, a QC lab, and a second high-speed manufacturing line, which is installed to ramp up the supply of DZRT tobacco-free pouches to meet the surge in demand that the market has seen over the past year.

Badael Company’s Chief Executive Officer Tolga Sezer said: “We are committed to our mission to help 1 million smokers quit smoking by 2028. The inauguration of our new manufacturing site and the line in Jeddah is a testament to Badael’s steadfast dedication to meeting the demand for our Saudi-made product, DZRT.

"Our new facility will leverage state-of-the-art manufacturing processes that utilise global standards in nicotine pouch production under world-class quality standards and sustainable environmental practices.”

The inauguration of the Modon, Asfan facility will further enable Badael to deliver on its vision and mission by supporting economic diversification, creating local opportunities, enabling healthcare savings, and driving sustainability. - TradeArabia News Service

