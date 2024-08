Arab Finance: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is considering an equity investment of up to $20 million in Tanmiya Capital Ventures’ TCV II fund, as per a statement.

TCV II is an Egypt-focused fund that is targeting $150 million to invest in growing mid cap companies across various sectors, including food and beverage, logistics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and higher education.

The fund seeks to institutionalize family businesses in Egypt, with a focus on the broader additionality of providing growth capital finance to successful Egyptian midcap companies.

