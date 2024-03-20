Monroe Capital, the Chicago-based asset management firm, is expanding its operations to Abu Dhabi to tap into the Middle Eastern market.

The private credit lender is in the process to open its office in the UAE capital and has appointed Waleed Noor as its Managing Director and Head of Middle East Distribution, a release said.

Noor has previously worked at Commerzbank AG, where he gained experience in alternative investments and fixed income. Other firms he’s previously worked with include Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs (MENA Region), and Banque Saudi Fransi in Riyadh.

Speaking about the Middle East expansion, Ted Koenig, Chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen more interest and appreciation of the Monroe platform and the private credit asset class from Middle East investors. We have a tremendous opportunity to expand our footprint in this region.”

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com