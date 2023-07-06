Sico, a leading Middle East asset manager, has signed an agreement with UK’s Northern Trust to strengthen asset management services and foster investment opportunities in the GCC markets.

The signing took place on the sidelines of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s official visit to UK. The CEO of Sico, Najla Al Shirawi, and Teresa Parker, Executive Vice President and President EMEA of Northern Trust, signed the agreement.

Al Shirawi commended the longstanding ties between Bahrain and UK. She highlighted that this strong bond is underpinned by both countries’ commitment to create prosperous opportunities for their citizens.

In combining their respective strengths and expertise, Sico and Northern Trust will create new opportunities, enhance securities and financial asset management servicing capabilities and provide investors with access to thriving markets in the GCC.

