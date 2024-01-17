Riyadh - Lahint, a Saudi company specialising in streamlining government procedures, has closed a SAR 1 million investment round led by angel investors, according to a press release.

Established in 2023 by Mohammad Ibrahim and Ahmed Saber, the company focuses on simplifying government services using advanced technologies, such as AI, voice conferencing, and screen sharing, along with enabling services through apps like WhatsApp.

In line with its growth plans, Lahint will use the proceeds of the funding to radically transform government services across the Kingdom.

Its current system is under continuous development, with plans to launch a beta version in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. This will be followed by automation processes in Q3-24, aiming for complete automation of all government services using AI by 2027.

Mohammad Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of Lahint, pointed out that these technologies will open new horizons in facilitating and accelerating access to government and public services.

Ibrahim also mentioned that the platform will serve everyone and those not proficient in computers in particular.

Lahint plans to evolve service patterns and enhance user experience while providing reliable service availability.

The CEO said: “These transformations mark a qualitative leap in the trajectory of government services, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leader in adopting advanced tech solutions."

