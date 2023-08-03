Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, today (August 2) announced it has invested in Aligned Data Centres (Aligned), a leading pan-Americas data centre company headquartered in the US.

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority partner alongside majority partners managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

Aligned offers both Scale Data Centres (colocation) and Build-to-Scale (build-to-suit) solutions to support global hyperscale and enterprise customers, helping to meet the demand for sustainable and scalable infrastructure.

Aligned’s footprint will span more than 2.5 GW of critical capacity across 40+ data centres at full buildout.

While a majority of the group’s operations remain in North America, Aligned recently expanded into Latin America with its acquisition of LatAm data centre provider, ODATA. This positions Aligned among the largest private data centre operators in the Americas.

The group’s growing LatAm operations include data centres in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

On the strategic move, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO of Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala, said: "We are pleased to invest in Aligned, one of the fastest-growing and dynamic data centre providers in the Americas. Our investment will support Aligned’s rapid expansion, further reinforcing the company’s position as a preferred partner in the Pan-American data centre market."

"In addition to Aligned’s continued business growth, we are further excited by its AI-ready status, making it strategically positioned to support infrastructure requirements for a broad set of AI, ML, and DL services. We look forward to working with Aligned’s talented management and employees to deliver essential digital infrastructure across the Americas," he added.

Welcoming the investment, Aligned CEO Andrew Schaap said: "We are excited to partner with the Mubadala team in support of Aligned’s continued growth trajectory and expanding data centre platform, as well as a collective focus on building a more sustainable future through innovative, efficient infrastructure."

"This investment is a testament to our world-class data centre solutions, high-caliber teams, and ability to quickly address the growing capacity demands and requirements of our loyal hyperscale and enterprise customers across the Americas," he stated.

Al Qubaisi pointed out that the Aligned investment builds on Mubadala’s growing digital infrastructure presence in the US.

"In June this year, Mubadala committed to investing $500 million in Brightspeed, a US-based broadband and telecommunications services company, which is aiming to deliver fibre services that can reach up to three million homes and businesses over the next five years," he noted.

The investment is part of Mubadala’s rapidly expanding global digital infrastructure portfolio headed by its Executive Director, Mounir Barakat, he added.

