Gulf Islamic Investments Group has announced it has completed the sale of its Amity School complex in Dubai for approximately $50 million.

The UAE-based alternative investment company, which managed the Amity School for six years, further confirmed it had achieved a return on investment of 66%.

According to GII, its total investor distributions exceed $600 million across four years, with an exit pipeline of approximately $250 million. GII deploys private capital across diverse asset classes, including real estate development, private equity, and debt.

