Educatly has secured a new funding round of $2.50 million led by TLcom Capital and Plus VC, according to a press.

The fundraising transaction, which Egypt Venture and the HBAN syndicate also led, anchors Educatly’s presence in the MEA region, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, and Ireland.

Launched in 2020, Educatly aims to assist students in answering the most critical questions of what and where to study to achieve a bright professional future.

It offers information on all types of schools and universities globally, as well as various programmes and scholarships.

Educatly employs advanced AI and large language models (LLM) to ensure the accuracy of the information, allowing students to make informed decisions.

Mohmmed El Sonbaty, Founder and CEO of Educatly, stated: "When we first launched Educatly, our aim was to bridge the gap between students' educational needs and the available educational opportunities to align with their capabilities and ambitions.”

Abdelrahman Ayman, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Educatly, commented: "Since the launch of Educatly, we have offered a wide range of services, with our business model focusing on three main pillars: helping students choose their fields of study, find the ideal programs and universities, and connect with students and Alumni around the world.”

“To date, we have reached over 3 million students and aim to increase this number to approximately 7 million by the end of 2024," Ayman highlighted.

Educatly has witnessed rapid and notable growth after securing $1 million in a pre-seed funding round. The platform has research and development centers in Cairo and Dubai with investments totaling $500,000 annually.

