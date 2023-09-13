Canada-based global alternative asset manager Sagard Holdings, with assets under management in excess of $14.5 billion, has opened an office in Abu Dhabi Global Market as it seeks to expand its presence in the region.

Firas Mallah will be the managing director and dead of MENA, Sagard said in a statement on its website.

Sagard, which invests in venture capital, private equity, private credit, real estate, and royalties, has offices in Canada, Europe and the US.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

