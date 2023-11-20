Egypt - Beltone Financial Holding, one of the fastest-growing investment banks, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Beltone Mortgage Finance has obtained the final approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) for its mortgage finance licence.

Beltone intends to use this licence to meet the increasing demand for mortgage financing from individuals and companies.

The mortgage finance licence is a valuable addition that complements Beltone’s Non-Banking Financial Institutions platform.

Hassan Abdel Nabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage Finance, commented: “Beltone Mortgage Finance aims to provide unique solutions to become the preferred service provider for individuals and companies in the sector, to build long-term relationships and satisfy the needs of customers at every stage of their financing journey”.

