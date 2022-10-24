Bahrain - Beban, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hope Ventures, receives the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) license for crowdfunding activities, with the mandate to ease access to funding for businesses and empower investment in equity-based opportunities.

The company’s mission is to empower investment in promising businesses through the provision of a platform for entrepreneurs to secure investment and business opportunities, shedding light on scalable businesses, raising awareness, and educating the public on crowdfunding.

Beban Crowdfunding comes timely alongside the airing of its entrepreneurship-themed reality TV show, ‘Beban’, which will allow retail and accredited investors to invest beside reputable investors from the show in businesses they believe in.

The introduction of the crowdfunding platform makes Beban TV show one of the first interactive reality TV shows with a crowdfunding element to it. The platform aims to enable a wider range of investor participation, while simultaneously allowing entrepreneurs to have access to a wider network of investors.

Being an equity crowdfunding platform means that investors will be able to access opportunities and invest in them, with minimal ticket sizes.

Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed, Chairman of Beban, said: “The licensing of Beban comes in line with the entity’s efforts to open doors of opportunities for promising entrepreneurs. The platform will shed light on businesses and provide them the ability to fundraise and secure equity investments to scale locally and internationally. We look forward to witnessing the growth of a thriving investment culture.”

Salman Mazen Matar, Head of Beban, said: “Through Beban Crowdfunding, we aim to offer ease of access to opportunities, but not before raising awareness on the concept of crowdfunding. The concept of crowdfunding is relatively new to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and we are proud to be leading in educating, encouraging, and enabling the public to become investors themselves. We thank the CBB for their proactive role and continuous efforts in positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain among the most advanced countries in FinTech by regulating and legislating modern ways of working.”

