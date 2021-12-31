Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company said it has reached an agreement with Stonepeak, a leading investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, to sell its stake in Cologix - the largest private interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America.

Mubadala has been a co-investor in Cologix with Stonepeak Fund II LP since January 2020. This partnership has fueled further growth, both organic and inorganic via M&A to make Cologix a premier interconnection and hyperscale edge platform.

Since 2017, Cologix has invested approximately $1 billion of incremental capital in building out the companys footprint through various organic and inorganic initiatives.

As per the deal, Cologix will be transferred from Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors (Fund II) to another Stonepeak-managed vehicle comprising a combination of some existing Fund II investors and a number of new third-party investors.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2022.

Cologix is North Americas leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company with more than 600 networks and over 300 cloud providers across the platform.

The company provides critical IT infrastructure to more than 1,600 customers through its operations that span 40 interconnection and hyperscale data centers in 11 North American markets.

"Our success as a leading investor lies in our ability to identify uniquely-placed quality businesses to venture into, and equally importantly, assess monetization opportunities to ensure that we maintain significant capital growth and a healthy portfolio of business investments," said Khaled Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala.

"We firmly believe that our involvement with Cologix ticked all those boxes from the outset and we are pleased to have contributed to this successful partnership," stated Al Qubaisi.

Mounir Barakat, Executive Director of Digital Infrastructure Investments at Mubadala, said: "Mubadala is very proud of its positive involvement in the latest chapter of Cologixs journey and of the collaborative and constructive engagement with Stonepeak."

"Most of all, we enjoyed our collaborations and work with the board, its management and the wonderful team at Cologix, and wish them all the best on the next stage of their transformational journey," he added.