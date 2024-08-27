DUBAI: The 10th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will bring together leading international experts and specialists from various critical sectors to explore strategies for enhancing global efforts in advancing a green economy capable of adapting to climate change.

The green economy not only improves quality of life but also addresses pressing global challenges such as climate change and global warming.

The 10th WGES is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), the summit will be held on 2nd and 3rd October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress”.

The 10th WGES will discuss the following key themes: Decarbonisation and Net-Zero Goals, Clean Energy Advancements, Climate Finance, Circular Economy, Policy and Regulatory Frameworks, Using Technology to Tackle Climate Change, Youth in Climate Change, and Food and Water.