The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) successfully took part in the COP29 event held in Baku, Azerbaijan, with landmark achievements in global green economy efforts.

Its engagement at the recent summit yielded significant outcomes, key announcements, and impactful contributions through high-level meetings and specialized sessions.

The WGEO pavilion in the Blue Zone, inaugurated by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, hosted 54 sessions featuring 206 global experts and speakers. These addressed critical topics, innovative solutions, and the latest advancements in the fields of the green economy, climate action, and sustainable development.

"COP29 served as a crucial platform to advance sustainable development and drive the global green transition, reinforcing collective efforts in climate action. Building on the outcomes of previous conferences, it underscored the significance of international collaboration in accelerating equitable and comprehensive climate solutions while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Paris Agreement, and the UAE Consensus," said Abdulrahim Sultan, the Director General of WGEO.

"At WGEO, we prioritized creating a dynamic platform for dialogue, fostering collaboration, and enabling progress in various aspects of the green economy. By hosting leading international experts and organizing a series of events, workshops, and discussions, we aimed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences while supporting the development of practical solutions and strategies for a global green economy," stated Sultan.

"We are proud of the significant outcomes achieved during this landmark event and remain committed to sustaining the momentum generated at COP29 as we work toward a green, sustainable, and inclusive future," he added.

At COP29, WGEO hosted a High-Level Ministerial Panel that underscored the pivotal role of green transformation in advancing climate action.

The panel brought together a distinguished group of ministers and high-ranking officials from various nations, including Tawfiq Al Sharjbe, Minister of Water and Environment of the Republic of Yemen; Carolina Novac, Minister of State for Energy of the Republic of Moldova; Gustav Aitaro, Minister of State of the Republic of Palau; Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al-Omari, Chairman of the Environment Agency in of Oman; and Diann Black-Liayne, Director of the Department of Environment in Antigua and Barbuda.

The session emphasized collaborative efforts to integrate sustainable practices into climate strategies and highlighted the diverse regional perspectives driving global green initiatives.

WGEO’s pavilion also hosted the Second Quarterly Focal Points’ Meeting of the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE).

During the meeting, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer highlighted the expansion of GAGE’s membership to 89 countries, welcoming the Sultanate of Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Republic of Moldova as its newest members.

He also announced WGEO’s upcoming participation as a Knowledge Partner in Oman Climate Week 2025 and at the Global Water, Energy, and Climate Change Congress 2025, being hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Both events, scheduled for February 2025, will serve as key platforms to advance global green economy initiatives. WGEO emphasized the critical role of these events in fostering sustainable development and detailed its planned contributions through specialized sessions at its pavilion, said Al Tayer.

COP29 marked the signing of significant agreements to advance sustainability and climate action. WGEO and the Republic of Palau formalized their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at developing innovative solutions for decarbonization and safeguarding natural resources and oceans.

The agreement outlines a framework for sustainable development tailored to local goals and capabilities, aligned with global green transition efforts. The MoU was signed by HE Surangel Whipps Jr, President of the Republic of Palau, and HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO.

Additionally, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and Abdallah Al Dardari, UN Assistant Secretary General & Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), signed a strategic partnership agreement to enhance cooperation on climate action and green transition.

This partnership establishes a joint steering committee to coordinate initiatives, focusing on mobilizing climate finance from both public and private sectors, supporting the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and advancing adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Key areas of collaboration include organizing joint events, conducting research, and launching educational programs to promote green economy initiatives. The agreement also aims to inspire governments, businesses, and communities to invest in and champion sustainable development.

Reaffirming its commitment to advancing climate adaptation and fostering sustainable green development globally, WGEO announced its support for 11 African cities under the Carbon Neutral Cities Initiative.

Launched during the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in 2023 in partnership with the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa), the initiative aims to assist cities through six core approaches: Quantification, Monitoring, Recording, Target Setting, Informed Decision-Making, and Facilitating Investments in climate mitigation and resilience-building activities.

The participating cities include Chefchaouen, Nouakchott, Cotonou, Ndiop, Brazzaville, Bangangté, Bangui, Blantyre, Quelimane, Homa Bay, and Jinja.

Over two weeks, WGEO’s pavilion hosted 54 dialogue sessions and workshops, addressing critical issues, innovative solutions, and strategic methodologies related to global climate action and the green economy.

Each day of the conference focused on a dedicated theme, including Global Leadership for a Green Economy Transition, Collaborative Climate Action for a Sustainable World, Sustainable Finance for Green Growth, Clean Energy and Resilient Recovery, Innovation for a Green Economy, Empowering People for Climate Action, Sustainable Green Solutions for Food, Agriculture, & Water, Sustainable Urban Development & Transport, and Protecting Nature & Promoting Equality for Climate Resilience.

These sessions provided a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge, insights, and strategies to accelerate the global transition to a green economy.

WGEO’s pavilion attracted significant attention during COP29, drawing a diverse audience that included prominent international figures, academics, thought leaders, green economy stakeholders, and members of the media.

