HANOI - The World Bank (WB) and Swiss Government have signed an agreement to promote green and resilient growth in Vietnam’s major cities.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the US$5 million grant initiative, financed by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), also aims to strengthen the ongoing partnership between Switzerland and the World Bank in advancing sustainable urban development in Vietnam.

The Vietnam Accelerating Green and Resilient Growth in Large Cities Single-Donor Trust Fund aims to help large Vietnamese cities grow more sustainably while managing the increasing risks and mitigating the future impacts of climate change.

Under this programme, the World Bank will develop a knowledge base of technical and operational best practices, drawing on international expertise adapted to the local context, to provide strategic solutions for urban challenges.

The programme will also strengthen policy-making capacity and support cities and national agencies in mobilising and diversifying financial resources for investment projects while promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing.