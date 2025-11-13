MUSCAT: Oman took yet another important stride towards a sustainable energy future with the signing of the Dhofar II Wind Power Project Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), a significant initiative that underpins the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to clean energy and the nation’s Oman Vision 2040 aims.

Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), the sole procurer of new capacity, signed a 20-year PPA with Sembcorp and OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE) to develop the Dhofar II Wind Power Project

Under the PPA, the joint venture to be established between Sembcorp and OQAE will build, own and operate the 125MW wind farm, with power output to be supplied to Nama PWP upon project completion. The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation in Q3 2027.

The PPA signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed bin Salem al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP, Vipul Tuli, President & CEO, Renewables, West, Sembcorp and Eng Ghalib bin Saeed al Maamari, Acting CEO of OQAE. The signing was witnessed by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

The project, which will be developed in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands, Dhofar Governorate, will span an area of about 12 million m2 with a total investment of approximately RO 43 million. At completion, it will generate sufficient clean electricity for over 18,000 Omani households and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 158,000 tonnes every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Aufi said that the signing of the PPA marks “a key milestone in Oman’s renewable energy journey”. He added, “This project reflects our commitment to Oman Vision 2040 and our goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Investing in renewable energy is a cornerstone of a more sustainable and prosperous future for Oman”.

According to Ahmed bin Salim al Abri, CEO of Nama PWP, the project would generate approximately 396,754 MWh of electricity annually, with the potential to save approximately 76 million cubic metres of natural gas every year. “This project is another milestone in our pursuit towards energy mix diversification and long-term sustainability of the electricity sector”.

Representing the project’s international partner, Vipul Tuli, President & CEO of Renewables West at Sembcorp, expressed his company’s pride in supporting Oman’s clean energy vision. “Building on our experience with solar and gas-fired power projects in Manah, Salalah and across the region, this project further cements our position as a reliable partner in advancing energy transformation for the region”, he said. With more than 1.1 GW of energy assets in Oman, Sembcorp is set to work in close cooperation with Nama PWP and OQAE to provide a “cleaner, more resilient energy future for Oman”.

From Nama PWP’s leadership team, Eng Abdullah bin Rashid al Sawafi, Chief Energy Transition Officer, reaffirmed that the Dhofar II project is a strategic initiative supportive of the company’s clean energy agenda.

“The project will reduce natural gas consumption significantly and lower carbon emissions, while integrating renewable sources such as wind and solar into the main grid”, he said. “It aligns with Oman’s national energy objectives and global efforts to advance sustainable energy solutions”.

Elaborating on the technical details, Eng Salim al Hadhrami, Project Engineer with Nama PWP, said the facility will have 20 WD200 wind turbines manufactured by Windey Energy Technology Group and will start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2027.

“This project will play a vital role in supporting Oman Vision 2040 and powering thousands of Omani households with clean renewable energy”, he said.

