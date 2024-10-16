JEDDAH — The first meeting of the Ministerial Council for the Middle East Green Initiative is set to begin on Wednesday in Jeddah, under the chairmanship of Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.



This meeting marks a major milestone in the regional efforts to implement the foundational phase of the initiative and prepare for the establishment of its General Secretariat in Riyadh. The council is expected to make key decisions to launch the execution phase of the initiative.



The Middle East Green Initiative aims to plant 50 billion trees across the region, representing 5% of the global reforestation goal.



Additionally, the initiative seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 670 million tons, contributing 10% of global efforts. This will help build a greener future for the Middle East by improving air quality, preventing soil erosion, providing wildlife habitats, and absorbing carbon dioxide to mitigate climate change.



Saudi Arabia first launched the Middle East Green Initiative at its inaugural summit in Riyadh in October 2021.



During the second summit in Sharm El Sheikh in November 2022, Saudi Arabia announced a financial grant for the initiative and confirmed that the General Secretariat would be hosted in Riyadh, with the Kingdom covering all operational costs for the next ten years.

