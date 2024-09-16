Geneva - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with international partners to address the impacts of climate change, develop strategies that enhance climate action, and exchange ideas, experiences and viewpoints on these climate issues, in accordance with the international paths agreed upon within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, stressing that the call to create new mechanisms outside the framework of climate agreements will not serve the climate change financing path.

This statement was delivered by HE Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, on behalf of the GCC states, in the capacity of the State of Qatar as head of the Gulf Group, during an interactive dialogue on the Secretary-General's analytical study concerning the impact of climate-related losses and damages on the full enjoyment of human rights. The discussion took place as part of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The GCC underscored the pressing priority of climate change due to its widespread impacts, which result in significant losses and damages affecting individuals' lives and their ability to fully enjoy their rights in various areas. The statement highlighted that the unequal effects of climate change, as outlined in the report under discussion, necessitate collective and equitable action to protect the most vulnerable populations, particularly in developing nations suffering from poverty and inequality.

The GCC countries emphasized their ongoing national and collective efforts to address climate change, noting their active participation in international and regional initiatives, including the Climate Conference, which provides an ideal platform to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The statement pointed out that the GCC countries are implementing various measures, plans, and programs to combat the negative effects of climate change, including adopting a circular carbon economy approach, which focuses on reducing, reusing, recycling, and removing greenhouse gas emissions.

The GCC also highlighted its goal of achieving a balanced and equitable transition in the fight against climate change, emphasizing three equally important pillars: ensuring energy security, promoting economic prosperity, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.