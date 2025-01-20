The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites showcased its vision for a sustainable and innovative future at the fourth Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, featuring six sections highlighting its programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the pilgrim experience and transforming Makkah into a smart and sustainable city.

The "Discover Makkah" section demonstrated the commission's efforts to revive and restore historical sites, spotlighting the evolution of pilgrim services since the reign of King Abdulaziz.

The "Between Past and Present" section illustrated the Kingdom's remarkable progress in developing the holy sites, transforming the pilgrim journey from one of hardship to an innovative and unforgettable experience.

The "Makkah Architecture" section emphasized the city's rich architectural heritage, showcasing traditional building techniques and the use of locally sourced materials.

The "Transportation and Mobility" section highlighted the commission's efforts to improve connectivity within Makkah, including the development of a comprehensive transportation network with eight intersections, 12 bridges, and 19 ramps.

The "Smart Makkah" section displayed the commission's adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and geospatial data, to enhance efficiency and improve the pilgrim experience.

The "Mega Projects and Investment Opportunities" section provided investors with insights into key projects like Jabal Omar, the Haramain High Speed Railway, and the Hira Cultural District, highlighting the commission's commitment to attracting investment and fostering sustainable development.

The participation of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition underscores its commitment to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

By focusing on sustainable projects, smart technologies, and comprehensive development, the commission aims to position Makkah as a global city and achieve the ambitious target of welcoming 30 million pilgrims by 2030.

