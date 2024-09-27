CAIRO: Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, outlined key targets during the BRICS Energy Ministers Conference, including the goal for renewable energy to comprise over 42 percent of Egypt's energy mix by 2040 and ambitions to capture 5-8 percent of the global trade for green hydrogen by the same year.

During the opening of the conference in Moscow, Esmat highlighted Egypt's commitment to transitioning to sustainable energy sources and leveraging its abundant renewable resources, particularly solar and wind energy.

Esmat noted that Egypt's strategy focuses on effectively managing and maximizing the benefits of its natural resources while aiming to reduce carbon emissions and promote green energy.

“Our shared goals are essential to address the global energy landscape's challenges and opportunities,” he stated as quoted by Egypt Today. He underlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to balance economic growth with sustainable energy development.