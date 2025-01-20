ABU DHABI - Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), Aldar, and environmental charity Emirates Nature-WWF have partnered to support the implementation of marine habitat studies at Saadiyat Marine National Park aimed at preserving the region's unique marine ecosystems.

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation and was initiated when Aldar joined the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI) partnership programme in May 2024.

By signing EAD's partnership pledge, Aldar has committed to conserving and restoring coastal ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass, salt marsh, and microbial mats.

As part of the collaboration, innovative research and technologies, such as environmental DNA surveys and remote underwater surveys (BRUVs), are being utilised to study the nearshore areas of Saadiyat Marine National Park.

The Park, which was formally declared part of Sheikh Zayed Protected Areas Network in 2017, is a protected marine area established and managed by the Agency.

The shores of Saadiyat Island are home to an abundance of marine life, including the critically endangered Hawksbill Turtle, dolphins, dugongs, coral, seagrass and mangrove habitats, as well as marine invertebrates.

This partnership will explore the development of a blueprint for biodiversity stewardship that can be applied by Aldar across its portfolio and coastal development projects in Abu Dhabi to avoid negative impact to marine species and habitats.

In addition, the initiative aims to promote environmental awareness within communities on Saadiyat Island, with the partners hosting a series of community events and citizen science activities.

Ahmed Al Hashmi, Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said, "Partnerships like this play a pivotal role in advancing our collective mission to study, preserve and restore Abu Dhabi's rich marine biodiversity."

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability and Community Outreach at Aldar, stated that through this partnership, the group aims to contribute to the protection of the marine environment on Saadiyat Island and raise environmental awareness among local communities, thereby supporting the creation of a more sustainable future.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General at Emirates Nature-WWF, said, ""We look forward to raising awareness of the rich biodiversity of Saadiyat Marine National Park in collaboration with Aldar and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi. Community engagement is another key pillar of this initiative, with exciting hands-on events planned to raise awareness about the importance of safeguarding nature and wildlife."

Abu Dhabi is home to diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, seagrass meadows, coral reefs, saltmarsh and microbial mats – all of which support a wide array of marine and coastal species like dugongs, turtles, and migratory birds.

Saadiyat Marine National Park was selected for this project due to its vital role in conserving marine biodiversity.