Adani Green Energy said on Tuesday there is no new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies, a day after the French oil major said it was pausing new investments into the Adani Group.

TotalEnergies' statement will not have any material impact on Adani Green Energy's operations or its growth plan, Adani Green said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)