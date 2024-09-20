UAE – Mesh entered into a strategic partnership with CoinMENA FZE, a leading digital assets trading platform in the Middle East, according to a press release.

This collaboration will improve digital asset transfer services by allowing CoinMENA's platform to be integrated into Mesh's products.

Licensed by Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, CoinMENA FZE established itself as a leading platform for buying, selling, sending, receiving, and storing digital assets.

The platform is available for users from seven countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Egypt.

With this new partnership, Mesh's API-based solutions will enhance the overall experience for CoinMENA users deploying other platforms to secure crypto transactions.

By eliminating cumbersome processes, the integration enables CoinMENA users to access their accounts directly from other platforms without the hassle of long crypto addresses, QR codes, and seed phrases.

Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh, commented: "Partnerships like this are essential to our goal of onboarding the next billion users into crypto and we are grateful to partner with companies like CoinMENA who share our vision of creating a more connected and secure financial ecosystem."

CoinMENA Co-Founders Talal Tabbaa and Dina Sam'an, said: "The partnership aligns perfectly with our user's needs, offering an additional method to fund their crypto wallets and reinforcing our commitment to being the most efficient gateway for MENA investors to access the crypto market."

