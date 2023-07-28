Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said early on Friday that issues with the platform's funding gateways have been resolved.

"All systems operational," Kraken said on its status page, without giving details on what caused the issue.

Kraken had said late on Thursday it was aware of and investigating a "temporary hiccup" affecting funding gateways and that it could cause a delay in deposits and withdrawals. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shilpi Majumdar)



