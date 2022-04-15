International cryptocurrency technology solution company, IN4X Global has introduced its new cryptocurrency payment solution to boost the financial economy of businesses all around the world. This is the first cryptocurrency payment platform from the Middle East region.

The IN4X Global’s robust payment platform is directed towards empowering businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as an additional payment mode.

Utilising such platforms will enable businesses to keep track of their transactions in real-time, regardless of whether they use e-commerce websites like WooCommerce, Shopify, Magento, or point of sale (POS) transactions.

First of-its-kind

The solution will be the first of-its-kind, providing a user-friendly ecosystem within the multi-asset iOWN crypto wallet. The iOWN wallet also allows businesses to accept the iOWN token, USDT, USDC, and various other cryptocurrencies. The payments will be facilitated through the IN4X Global crypto payment gateway.

The IN4X Global crypto payment gateway allows for immediate transactions in any bank in the world, with seamless and real time tracking of orders and payments. Businesses are also provided the option for instantaneous cash to crypto conversions at competitive rates with no hidden charges.

Ala Albatayneh, General Manager at IN4X said: “Introducing this innovative crypto payment solution is in line with our mission to provide businesses and their users with the technology they need to facilitate the payment process and help them achieve their financial goals. We truly believe that cryptocurrency is the future of business. This is an opportunity for us to further the UAE’s blockchain agenda and contribute to the building of our country’s future economy. The company has been able to demonstrate its potential and dedication to accelerate crypto adoption in the Arab region.”

Crypto payment gateway

“This platform serves as a quick, secure, and easy-to-use payment processor and crypto payment gateway. It has been tailored to suit our vision to facilitate the adoption and acceptance of blockchain technology amongst businesses and individuals. The use of cryptocurrency has been growing stronger in terms of variety, acceptance, versatility, and knowledge. Businesses are now beginning to see their potential as an alternate mode of payment, and IN4X Global is proud to champion this shift,” he added.

Owing to IN4X Global’s vast experience in the crypto trading market, the company has been witnessing a growing interest in cryptocurrencies. In the UAE, the company functions as IN4X UAE, an entity that facilitates the quick, and secure buying and selling of cryptocurrency.

