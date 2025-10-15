MUMBAI: Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global said on Wednesday it had made an investment in CoinDCX, which the Indian crypto exchange said values it at a post-money valuation of $2.45 billion.

Coinbase Global's investment follows multiple rounds of investment in the Indian exchange by the firm's venture capital arm, Coinbase Ventures.

In April 2022, Coinbase Ventures participated in a $135 million fundraise for CoinDCX, which had valued the firm at $2.15 billion post-money.

As of July 2025, CoinDCX's annualized group revenue stood at about $141 million, while its overall assets under custody were at $1.2 billion.

"We believe India and its neighbors will help shape the future of the global on-chain economy. This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions," Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer at Coinbase, said in a statement announcing the investment. (Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Rashmi Aich)