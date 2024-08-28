PHOTO
Bitcoin fell 6.4% to $58,777 at 2218 GMT on Tuesday.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 20.3% from the year's high of $73,794 on March 14. (Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
