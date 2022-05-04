The European Union's proposed ban on imports of Russian oil does not include mechanisms on sharing the burden, Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

"The proposal does not include ... how the gap will be distributed, meaning how to share it fairly, and a proposal on joint purchases and joint distribution," Sikela told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

"We are still studying it, but it is a problem for me."

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)



