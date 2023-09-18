The Czech Republic received liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments equal to just over a quarter of annual consumption from Dutch terminal Eemshaven's first year of operation, with no deliveries coming from Russia, utility CEZ said on Monday.

The Czech Republic, via majority state-owned CEZ, booked capacity at the new terminal last year to cover around a third of its annual consumption needs as it sought to diversify gas sources following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shell and Engie of France have also booked capacity at Eemshaven.

CEZ said in a statement that 21 ships, mainly from U.S. ports in Texas or Louisiana, delivered around 2 billion cubic metres of gas - equal to about 27% of 2022 consumption - to the Czech Republic in the past year.

Deliveries from South America and Africa also arrived, and CEZ said another nine ships should arrive by the end of the year.

"Czech gas stores are 97% filled, and we are well prepared for the upcoming heating season," Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said in the statement.

The ministry in July said about half of its gas supplies in the first half of this year came via Norway, and the rest from LNG deliveries split between the Netherlands and Belgium.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)



