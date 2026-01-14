Egypt - A 100MW green hydrogen project in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has commenced partial production and started exporting to European and United States markets, according to a government statement released on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with a consortium led by Norway’s Scatec to review the progress of the facility, which is located in the Ain Sokhna industrial zone.

The project is being implemented through a partnership between Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Orascom Construction, and Fertiglobe. Madbouly emphasised the government’s commitment to the venture, noting that it will significantly contribute to Egypt’s efforts to export green hydrogen to the European continent and other international markets.

During the meeting at the New Administrative Capital, officials discussed the possibility of increasing the target for renewable energy in Egypt’s total energy mix beyond the current 42% goal for 2030. Madbouly stated that the government has received numerous investment requests in this sector, highlighting the success of the ongoing partnership with Scatec in achieving national energy objectives.

The Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, confirmed that his ministry has supported the hydrogen project since its inception by providing necessary land and power sources. He expressed full support for completing the remaining phases of the project in the coming period.

The Norwegian company is also expanding its solar energy footprint in Egypt, with the first phase of the “Obelisk” solar power project in Naga Hammadi recently inaugurated. Scatec has committed to opening the second phase of that project by the end of May, ahead of the summer season. Furthermore, financing agreements worth $1.8bn were signed yesterday for another large-scale solar station in Minya, named “Energy Valley,” which will also be developed by Scatec with international financing partners.

European Union Ambassador to Egypt Angelina Eichhorst described Cairo as a global pioneer in the green hydrogen market and praised the momentum of Egyptian-European cooperation in renewable energy. European bank officials attending the meeting expressed a “real desire” to support Egypt’s transition into a regional hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia, indicating that their interest extends to additional projects across the sector.

Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog and Norwegian Ambassador Erik Hosum both affirmed their commitment to the partnership and the goal of exporting clean energy to Europe. Pilskog expressed appreciation for the administrative and technical support provided by the Egyptian government over the past several years.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and the Chairman of the SCZONE. Consortium members reiterated that the Sokhna project remains a high priority given its successful entry into Western export markets.

