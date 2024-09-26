Roshn, the kingdom’s leading national multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has signed a MoU with the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC) to further how infrastructure projects are planned and delivered in the capital and its surrounding area.

The agreement, which was signed on the sidelines of Saudi Infrastructure Expo, will cover a number of areas, including the sharing of expertise and best practices in planning projects and using technology to deliver high quality infrastructure projects for the capital and its residents.

Sustainability will also be top of the agenda, with Roshn and RIPC working to roll out joint sustainability initiatives to green the city, said Roshn in its statement.

The memorandum was signed by Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region, Chairman of the Board of Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center, and Engineer Fahad bin Sulaiman Al Badah, RIPC’s CEO.

With a mission that seeks to elevate the quality of infrastructure projects in Riyadh and its surrounding area through the planning and execution of sustainable business models, RIPC has a clear mandate to improving the capital’s quality of life, minimizing visual pollution, and improving expenditure efficiency in the Riyadh region.

Roshn said along with RIPC it will work hand in hand to jointly plan for infrastructure projects in and around its key destinations.

As pwer the deal, Roshn and RIPC will also share data and information with each other as well as lessons learned related to infrastructure projects.

The two entities will look to jointly plan relevant infrastructure projects in the Riyadh region and develop together a mechanism to support coordination between relevant entities for infrastructure project contractors, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).