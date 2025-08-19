Riyadh - Sumou Real Estate Company was awarded a SAR 135 million contract with Diyar Real Estate Development Fund Company on 17 August 2025, according to a bourse filing.

Sumou Real Estate will handle the development and execution of infrastructure works in the South Obhor neighbourhood in the city of Jeddah, with a total area of 960,000 square meters.

Diyar represents a real estate fund managed by Sedco Capital Company.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company recorded an annual growth of 11.10% in net profit to SAR 59.44 million, compared to SAR 53.50 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

