Riyadh: Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (Amak) recorded 225.92% higher net profits at SAR 177.89 million in 2024, versus SAR 54.58 million a year earlier.

Revenues hiked by 60% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 780.64 million in 2024 from SAR 487.89 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.01 last year from SAR 0.73 in 2023.

Cash Dividends

The board members proposed cash dividends valued at SAR 104.47 million, representing 11.80% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Amak will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.80 per share for 88.54 million shares.

Eligibility date will be 10 March 2025, while the payment date will be disclosed at a later time.

During the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, Amak registered an annual leap of 181.01% in net profit to SAR 136.69 million, compared to SAR 48.64 million.

