DUBAI: During its participation in the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28), the Kingdom of Bahrain announced its commitment to the national carbon neutrality strategy that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2035, and reach zero carbon by 2060.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is participating with a distinguished pavilion as part of its participation in the COP28 climate summit.

The displays inside the pavilion highlight the initiatives that the Kingdom has recently launched in this context, including the Bahrain's National Energy Strategy, and the launch of a US$750 million fund, in addition to establishing the Safaa voluntary platform to offset carbon emissions.

The initiatives aim to enhance environmental security, in addition to highlighting the progress made in implementing the Kingdom launched its initiatives to contribute to enhancing environmental security.

Mohammad Mezal, Environmental Specialist at Bahrain's Supreme Council, said that his country’s pavilion highlights the national action plan announced by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 through three paths: the low-carbon economy and adaptation to Climate Change and creating sustainable opportunities in the new green economy.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he pointed to the strategy announced by the Kingdom as part of its commitment at COP26 to reach 30 percent carbon neutrality by 2035, and the Kingdom’s strategy for investing in green economy, where it has harnessed its efforts to change and mitigate 80 percent of carbon emissions, which is emitted from only 7 places (factories) that emit 80 percent of carbon emissions.

Regarding the Kingdom of Bahrain’s initiatives to promote environmental conservation, he stressed the need to provide incentives to reduce energy waste and resort to new and renewable energy, in addition to an initiative to quadruple mangrove trees, as 400,000 trees have been planted since COP26, and the Kingdom aspires to plant 1.6 million trees by 2035.