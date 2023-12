Azerbaijan will host next year's COP29 climate change summit, after securing an approval from nearly 200 countries present at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

The central Asian country won the backing of other Eastern European nations on Saturday to hold COP29.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told Reuters on Friday that Baku was well equipped to hold it, with enough venues and amenities.

