WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia and the United States signed a series of landmark agreements in Washington on Tuesday, led by a strategic partnership in artificial intelligence and a joint statement marking the completion of negotiations on civil nuclear cooperation.

The announcements came during a high-level Saudi–US summit held at the White House, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and US President Donald Trump.

The agreements reflect a significant deepening of technological and economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in advanced industries, energy security, and emerging technologies.

Alongside the AI and nuclear frameworks, both sides endorsed new arrangements to strengthen supply-chain resilience for uranium, critical minerals, and permanent magnets, as well as initiatives to accelerate Saudi investments in the United States and expand financial, economic, educational, and regulatory cooperation.

During the summit, the Crown Prince and President Trump reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to elevate the Saudi–US strategic partnership across priority sectors.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, with an emphasis on strengthening security, stability, and economic growth.

President Trump formally welcomed the Crown Prince to the White House with a full ceremony that included a cavalry escort, a 19-gun salute, military bands performing the Saudi and American national anthems, and a flyover of fighter aircraft in honor of the visit.

The two leaders later toured parts of the White House before beginning their official talks.

The Saudi delegation included Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy and Chair of the Saudi–US Strategic Economic Partnership Committee; Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to the United States; Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

From the US side, participants included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

