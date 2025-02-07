Egypt - RiseUp has announced the inaugural RiseUp AI Summit, set for February 4 at Cairo Business Park, in partnership with Misr Italia Properties.

The event will position Egypt as a regional hub for AI innovation, bringing together global tech leaders, investors, and startups to explore AI’s role in real estate and other industries.

Abdelhameed Sharara, CEO of RiseUp, emphasized the summit as a milestone for MENA’s tech ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Misr Italia Properties CEO Karim El Assal highlighted the company’s commitment to AI-driven real estate transformation, reinforcing its role in sustainable urban development.

The summit will feature stage demos, startup exhibitions, panel discussions, and workshops, with participation from Google, Microsoft, and Orange.

It aims to equip AI professionals with essential skills, drive sector-wide digital transformation, and strengthen Egypt’s AI ecosystem.

