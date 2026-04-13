WASHINGTON: Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, said she is concerned about a powerful new AI model from Anthropic that poses major cybersecurity risks.

In a statement, she said that the world does not have the ability to protect the international monetary system against massive cyber risks.

"The risks have been growing exponentially," Georgieva said. "Yes, we are concerned. We are very keen to see more attention to the guardrails that are necessary to protect financial stability in the world of AI."



