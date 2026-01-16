Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total $2.52 trillion in 2026, a 44% increase year-over-year, according to Gartner, Inc. a business and technology insights company.

The AI infrastructure is driving this boom; adding a whopping $401 billion in expenditure as technology providers continue to build out AI foundations.

"AI adoption is fundamentally shaped by the readiness of both human capital and organizational processes, not merely by financial investment," remarked John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner.

“Organizations with greater experiential maturity and self-awareness are increasingly prioritizing proven outcomes over speculative potential.

“Because AI is in the Trough of Disillusionment throughout 2026, it will most often be sold to enterprises by their encumberment software provider rather than bought as part of a new moonshot project,” said Lovelock.

“The improved predictability of ROI must occur before AI can truly be scaled up by the enterprise,” he noted.

Building AI foundations alone will drive a 49% increase in spending on AI-optimized servers, representing 17% of total AI spending. AI infrastructure will also add $401 billion in spending as a result of technology providers building out AI foundations, he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

