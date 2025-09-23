Kunming: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the face of the media at a speed faster than that of the spread of posts social media platforms like X, said Fadi Kattar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Muscat Media Group.

He made this statement as part of his speech at the Global South Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Media, organised by China’s Xinhua News Agency, in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan Province in Southwest China.

He reiterated that artificial intelligence is expected to add $15.7 trillion to global economies by 2030, with the media being a key driver of this growth according to PwC. However, he added that at Muscat Media Group, we have used AI in analysing audience data, which resulted in an increase of 25% in digital interaction since 2023.

He said, “Our AI-powered analytics platform processes millions of data points to rephrase personalised content in news and social media campaigns. AI can reduce production costs globally by up to 40%, he said quoting data from McKinsey. This gives us the ability to produce more with less resources.”

In this context, the COO of MMG said that one of the local companies in Oman has launched an AI-powered chatbot to assist customers. One day, a man from Muscat asked, “What is the best Omani dish?” The bot replied, “Meat burger.” Any Omani would insist that the correct answer should be the “Omani shuwa (grill)”, our favourite traditional slow-cooked lamb dish.”

“This interesting answer, which is likely influenced by the global social media trends, reveals an important fact that AI is powerful, but it needs cultural context, and here comes our role as media professionals,” he added.

“Last year witnessed a tremendous rise in artificial intelligence with countries around the world investing heavily in infrastructure, education, and innovation. China sets global standards in adopting AI, while in the Middle East—where Muscat Media Group operates—billions of dollars are being pumped into data centres and research centres. In Africa, Asia, and Latin America, media and technology systems are working together to unleash the full potential of this revolution,” he pointed out.

Regarding his predictions for the future of artificial intelligence, he said that there are three main pillars that will shape our industry. These are:

Precise specialisation: Gartner corporation expected that by 2028, 85% of streaming platforms will use AI to create content based on user moods and preferences, significantly boosting subscriber-retention rates.

Immersive narration: PwC expects that the media market will reach $150 billion by 2030 and that AI-powered virtual reality (VR) and interactive movies would enable the public experience the story, while AI-generated virtual environments would save time and unleash creativity.

Ethical artificial intelligence: Misinformation remains a significant challenge—millions of misleading posts were reported on the X platform in 2025, however, artificial intelligence is responding to these challenges. The Reuters Institute estimates that 90% of newsrooms will use AI to detect deep fakes by 2027. Investing in ethical AI will build trust rather than doubt and will be a cornerstone of the future of our industry.

He further said that the promises of AI also come with challenges. Algorithmic bias and privacy concerns are real. 65% of consumers fear that their data would be misused, according to the Pew Research Centre. However, these challenges present opportunities for responsible innovation. “At Muscat Media Group, we train our teams to use AI ethically. Media spending on AI is expected to grow by 25% annually through 2030, according to IDC, heralding a transformative future,” he added.

Back to that robot in Muscat, “We may need an awareness course titled ‘Why BBQ (shuwa) is better than burgers.’ And regardless of the mood, AI must reflect our cultures, languages and values,” he said, adding that “AI increases efficiency and generates new revenue streams like targeted advertising.”

“What inspires me here in Yunnan is the spirit of cooperation among countries of the Global South and that despite our diverse cultures and economies, we share the same challenges and ambitions. Together, we can build AI literacy programmes, set ethical standards, and create platforms that showcase our authentic stories and bring them to the world,” he added.

The COO of MMG expressed his thanks for the opportunity and called on the participants to make this forum a milestone that unites the countries of the Global South and to shape a future where innovation and integrity go hand in hand. “Let us grab this moment to build a media landscape that reflects our truth and values” he further added.

it is worth mentioning that the Global South Media and Research Forum recently concluded in Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, southwest China. The forum was organised by the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, the Communist Party of China Committee, and the Yunnan Provincial Government.

Muscat Media Group, represented by Fadi Kattar, MMG Chief Operating Officer, and Khaled Orabi, Business Development Manager participated in the forum from the Sultanate of Oman.

