DUBAI: Dr. Akram Awad, Managing Director & Partner with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG),said that the number of AI specialists in the UAE has increased by approximately 40% since 2022.

"This growth is exceptional compared to other countries competing in this sector, especially given the global race for digital talent,” he said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the ‘Ai Everything Global’ at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

UAE has become a strong competitor in the field of artificial intelligence after establishing an advanced digital infrastructure and developing a supportive legislative and investment environment, he said. “The UAE has successfully built a solid foundation that can be leveraged in the coming years—not only to enhance its leadership position but also to transform into a global leader by exporting technology and building a vast base of AI-specialized talent capable of serving local, regional, and international needs.”

He added that the UAE is now one of the most attractive countries for AI specialists and is effectively retaining top talent.

Dr. Awad explained that the UAE has successfully attracted these experts through several key factors, including offering outstanding job opportunities, a high quality of life, and a flexible environment that fosters creativity and innovation.