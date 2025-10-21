Presight AI Holding PLC. is a global big data analytics company headquartered in Abu Dhabi. The company is at the forefront of enabling the use of advanced technology, allowing governments, enterprises and institutions to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for better decision-making, enhanced efficiency and long-term impact. It is part of the G42 holding company, which itself boasts world-class investors such as Mubadala, Silverlake, Microsoft and the Dalio Family Office.

The company’s solutions span industries in the midst of AI-driven cultural shifts, including public services, energy and climate, finance, smart cities and education. It delivers transformative solutions across three core sectors – public services, financial services and sports – and is rapidly expanding into additional priority markets. Its advanced analytics capabilities are being deployed to forecast environmental impacts, optimise infrastructure efficiency and enhance educational outcomes, reinforcing Presight’s role in driving commercial value.



Presight is developing a global footprint covering the UAE, Central Asia, Africa and beyond, and is expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships. The company is already an early mover in over 17 countries and has worked on more than 25 projects successfully across the UAE and MENA.

It has over 10 flagship products and solutions, plus more than 150 machine-learning models. Employee numbers stand at over 700, with 80% technical specialists and 25% female staff.

IPO success

Presight’s initial public offering (IPO) in March 2023 generated exceptional demand, achieving aggregate oversubscription of 136 times, excluding the commitment from cornerstone investor International Holding Company. The IPO raised approximately US$496 million (AED 1.822 billion), reflecting strong confidence from both retail and professional investors.

Strategic growth drivers

The rise and transformative power of AI have created fresh opportunities for Presight.



The company’s growth trajectory has been underpinned by robust financial performance, sectoral diversification and geographic expansion. In the first half of 2025, Presight reported revenues of AED1.09 billion (US$297 million), representing year-on-year growth of nearly 80%. EBITDA rose by approximately 60%, while net profit expanded by close to 20%. International markets contributed 26.8% of Q2 revenue, up significantly from 4.9% in the same period last year.



Organic growth has been a significant driver of this performance. Another key contributor is the successful integration of AIQ, a strategic acquisition that has enhanced Presight’s capabilities in the energy sector. Importantly, the company’s contracted backlog has climbed to nearly AED3.7 billion (US$1.01 billion), providing visibility on medium-term revenue streams.



Presight is also strengthening its position as the UAE’s sovereign AI partner of choice, while accelerating its overseas expansion strategy. In the domestic market, new contracts were signed with the UAE National Media Office and the UAE Media Council. The company also signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) to develop AD.WE, an AI-powered energy and water management platform which will streamline the UAE’s entire energy and utilities ecosystem.

Internationally, Presight is expanding across several regions. In Malaysia, the company announced a landmark agreement to accelerate Malaysia’s digital transformation in support of the government’s Madani AI initiative. In Uganda, it is preparing for a rollout of a national digital government programme in collaboration with the National Information Technology Authority. The company has also expanded its footprint in Central Asia, launching a new office in Astana and expanding its energy sector partnerships in Kazakhstan through initiatives led by its majority-owned subsidiary, AIQ.



Investment outlook



The company has expanded beyond public services and security applications to build strong positions in financial services, insurance, infrastructure and smart cities. These are industries that typically provide long-term engagements and high-value contracts, supporting stable earnings growth.



The company is also boosting its mergers, acquisitions and collaborative model. In September 2025, Presight teamed up with Shorooq, a leading Abu Dhabi-headquartered investment firm to launch Presight–Shorooq Fund I. The global AI innovation fund will invest US$100 million in the next generation of AI breakthroughs worldwide. An important differentiator will be access to a channel distribution network across the ecosystem of the UAE, G42 and Presight’s international customer base. Whether it’s a fintech AI platform in New York, energy start-ups in London or a smart-city solution in Singapore, the fund aims to support high-impact ventures and propel their growth on a global stage.



For investors, Presight offers exposure to a rare combination in the regional technology space: rapid top-line growth, improving profitability, multi-year contracted revenues and a capital-light balance sheet.



However, it also faces strong competition from high-profile international companies that are also eager to boost their presence in the emerging region.

AI market outlook

Presight is operating in a sector with high demand from governments, municipalities, financial services, energy and climate players and others across the wider MENA region and emerging markets. Within the UAE and the broader Middle East, government-backed digital transformation programmes are amplifying demand for AI solutions, as public entities and private enterprises alike look to leverage data for efficiency, competitiveness and sustainability. This supportive policy environment, combined with sovereign capital flows and regional ambitions to become a hub for advanced technology, creates a backdrop for Presight to grow and expand its offering.

