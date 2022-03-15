RIYADH: QFil Solution, an AI-driven fintech solutions provider, raised $1 million in a pre-seed financing round by regional investors.

The startup will use its latest funding to launch its first AI product, called Magus AI, and deploy it in four markets.

Founded in 2021, QFil Solutions targets tech savvy Gen Z users to provide platforms to help them minimize investment and trade risks and maximize gains.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

