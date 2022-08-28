Muscat - Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, announced the launch of a strategic initiative to bolster the cyber security stance of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Oman, through its Worry-Free services– a suite of SMB-specific security solutions.

The company aims to strengthen the nation’s SMBs in their digital transformation journeys through dedicated cybersecurity to protect them in the modern-day digital era.

“SMBs are crucial components of the country’s economic development, as they generate job opportunities and cultivate an environment of innovation transforming the way citizens live and work,” says Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf Cluster, Trend Micro.

“This is why smaller organisations need to operate and grow their businesses with the support of stronger cybersecurity strategies that protect their digital agendas against the rapidly evolving threat landscape. We at Trend Micro remain committed to helping Oman’s SMBs reach greater milestones and safely navigate through today’s digital challenges by providing them with our expertise and services to secure their future endeavours.”

According to Trend Micro’s Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2021, the company’s security solutions detected and blocked over 4 million email threats, and more than 4.6 million URL victim attacks throughout Oman. Additionally, 700,607 malware attacks were identified and stopped. And as the country transitioned into remote work, Smart Home Network (SHN) solutions shielded home devices and prevented 581,119 SHN events. With the threat landscape consistently evolving, these figures show that businesses need to adopt multilayered solutions to be able to protect their operations in today’s day and age.

Trend Micro's Worry-Free Services suite is a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution that provides complete threat protection across endpoints. Additionally, the combination of high-fidelity machine learning and an in-depth detection algorithm provides superior protection against ransomware and advanced attacks.

Trend Micro Worry-Free XDR can perform detailed investigations and respond quickly due to the AI-powered, automatic data correlation across endpoints, servers, cloud, networks, and email. It is a single solution that relieves overworked IT staff by providing multi-layered security and making it an ideal platform for SMBs to safeguard their operations.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).