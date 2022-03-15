RIYADH: Aiming to become a global player in the Information and Communication Technology sector, Saudi Arabia’s investment minister Khalid Al-Falih invited Austria to establish a presence in the Kingdom, which will help create 290,000 jobs in the sector.

During his speech at the Saudi Arabia-Austria economic forum, Falih noted that Saudi Arabia wanted to transform itself into a cloud hub, serving the entire Middle East.

Investment minister welcomes waste management technologies

Asserting the vitality of environmental technologies, Al-Falih invited waste management and biomass production companies to Saudi Arabia, which will help the country to significantly lower carbon levels.

The minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s plans to digitalize the nation’s economy and enhance its industrial production and automation services.

Aiming for $1.86 trillion dollar gross domestic product by 2030

During the speech, the minister also noted that Saudi Arabia is aiming to become one of the top 15 economies in the world by 2030.

He also predicted the gross domestic product of the country to hit $1.86 trillion by 2030, along with a triple investment volume.

The investment minister noted that the Saudi Arabia-Austria investment forum will help formulate concrete action plans to enhance bilateral relationships.

