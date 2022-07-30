ABU DHABI - The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, today marked the completion of Ma’an Social Incubator’s (MSI) 6th Cohort and first of 2022, with 12 participating start-ups that have developed their business ideas within the Incubator.

The 6th Cohort was organised as part of the strategic partnership between Ma’an and startAD, the business accelerator based at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Under the theme of "Entrepreneurship for Social Good", the 6th Cohort helped empower and equip these social entrepreneurs in the development of innovative solutions applicable to the financial literacy and education technology (EdTech) sectors.

The event was attended by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, and Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an.

Twice a year, MSI selects promising start-ups and provides them with the resources and support to grow and thrive in their quest to develop high-impact solutions and scale up sustainable businesses that benefit society. The 6th Cohort was selected based on their exciting and creative proposals to develop projects that will enable the third sector (NGOs) to flourish in Abu Dhabi and inspire social entrepreneurs to contribute to the development of strong, active, and connected communities and the growth and the diversification of the UAE economy.

Al Ameemi said, "We are delighted to witness today the successful Demo Day of the Ma’an Social Incubator’s 6th Cohort of 12 startups. With the support of the Incubator and its partners, they have made great strides in bringing their inspiring and innovative ideas and projects to life and have tackled the challenges of financial literacy and education technology in ways that are destined to have genuine social impacts."

"It is crucial that we immerse ourselves in committing to initiatives that help flourish the Abu Dhabi community, which is why our MSI focuses immensely on the Emirate’s social priorities, including financial literacy and education technologies.

"Such impacts demonstrate the effectiveness of the Department of Community Development's strategy to support the growth of the 'third sector,' as a means of bringing the community together to enable entrepreneurs and innovators to address Abu Dhabi's social priorities," she added.